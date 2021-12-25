General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

