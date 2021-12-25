Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $53,037.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.00 or 0.08059623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.66 or 1.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

