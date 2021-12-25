Ghost (GHOST) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.41 million and $89,614.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.