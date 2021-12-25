Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 286,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

