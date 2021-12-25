GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $371,178.31

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $371,178.31 and $831.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,739.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.02 or 0.08025282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.00320485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.94 or 0.00894649 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00075766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.85 or 0.00421460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00253015 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

