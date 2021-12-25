Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,041,000 after purchasing an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,190. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

