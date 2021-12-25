Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $203.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

