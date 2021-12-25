Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $22.56 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 2.50% of HealthStream worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon bought 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $825.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

