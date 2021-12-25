Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $36.51 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. TTEC accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of TTEC worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $92.08 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.39 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

