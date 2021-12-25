Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $49.67 Million Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 629,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers comprises 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $49,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,139 shares of company stock worth $7,707,694. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

