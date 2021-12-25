Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,108 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 200.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 241,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,995,000 after buying an additional 161,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock worth $395,582,396. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

