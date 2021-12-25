Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,945 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $19,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

