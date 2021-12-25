Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Shares of ADI opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

