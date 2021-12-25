Greggs (LON:GRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,223.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,223 ($42.58) and last traded at GBX 3,220 ($42.54), with a volume of 21848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,158 ($41.72).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.60) to GBX 3,600 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($40.36) to GBX 3,340 ($44.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,065.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,897.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.