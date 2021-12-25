GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading Up 5.8%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). Approximately 3,311,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 18,953,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.89 ($0.02).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About GSTechnologies (LON:GST)

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

