Gulden (NLG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,757.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $7,757.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00317185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,522,606 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

