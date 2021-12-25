GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $10.17. GWG shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 25,076 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GWG by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GWG by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

