GWM Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 86,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,761,709. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

