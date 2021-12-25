GWM Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 804,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.