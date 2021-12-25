GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after acquiring an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 453,672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

