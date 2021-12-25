GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $456.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

