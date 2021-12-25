GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,165,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COPX opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

