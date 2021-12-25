GWM Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

