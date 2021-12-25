Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $94.78. 2,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

