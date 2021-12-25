Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €174.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €174.42 ($195.97).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €146.00 ($164.04) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($210.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($208.99) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €166.15 ($186.69) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($130.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €159.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €153.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

