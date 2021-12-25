Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $267.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

