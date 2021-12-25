Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

