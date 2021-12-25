Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 143,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

