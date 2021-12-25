Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,224 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $72.86 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

