Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,352 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

