Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,321 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in FOX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after buying an additional 306,925 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in FOX by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 163,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOXA opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

