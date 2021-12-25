Head to Head Review: Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) versus American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Data and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.03 -$50.27 million N/A N/A American Well $245.26 million 6.37 -$224.43 million N/A N/A

Molecular Data has higher revenue and earnings than American Well.

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Data has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Molecular Data and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 6 5 0 2.45

American Well has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.74%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Data and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A American Well -74.38% -14.47% -13.09%

Summary

Molecular Data beats American Well on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

