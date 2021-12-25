Head to Head Survey: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Terreno Realty pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.95%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $186.88 million 31.04 $79.79 million $0.98 83.00 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 67.71 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 32.60% 4.11% 3.03% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

