Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

