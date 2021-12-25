HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

HDELY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

