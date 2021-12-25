Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $245.35 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $230.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

