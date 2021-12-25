Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $11.77. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 82,430 shares changing hands.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $705.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

