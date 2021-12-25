Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $756.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

