Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

HMLP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 139,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,372. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

