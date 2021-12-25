Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.48. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 1,121 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,484,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,645,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

