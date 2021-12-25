Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCG. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

HCG traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$40.34. 199,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.10. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.2600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

