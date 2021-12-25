Horizon Protocol (HZN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116,318.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $5.17 million and $116,318.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.73 or 0.08043170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,792.30 or 1.00185910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00053708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

