Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of HHC stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

