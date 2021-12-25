Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider David Udell Sells 2,500 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
