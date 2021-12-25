Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider David Udell Sells 2,500 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.