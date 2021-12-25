Hydra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $490,057.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and $490,057.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $8.83 or 0.00017335 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.43 or 0.07963016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,939.84 or 1.00047368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,920,847 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

