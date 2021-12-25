iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

