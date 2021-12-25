iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $7.25 on Friday. iCAD has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761 and sold 38,750 shares valued at $376,625. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iCAD by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

