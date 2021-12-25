IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $645.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

