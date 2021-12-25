IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Buys $317,250.00 in Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IKONICS Co. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90.
IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.
IKONICS Company Profile
IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.
