Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 429,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $88,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

ITW opened at $240.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $246.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

